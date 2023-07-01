Kris Letang is +10000 to win the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's best defenseman. For more stats and info on this Pittsburgh Penguins player, scroll down.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kris Letang's Norris Trophy Odds

  • Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

Think Kris Letang will win the Norris Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Kris Letang 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 30
Time on Ice 24:36 738:03
Goals 0.1 2
Assists 0.4 12
Points 0.5 14
Hits 1.4 42
Takeaways 0.5 14
Giveaways 0.6 18
Penalty Minutes 1.1 34

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Kris Letang's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.