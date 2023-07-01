Levi Wallace: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Levi Wallace and the Pittsburgh Steelers opening the year with a bout versus the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Levi Wallace Injury Status
Wallace is currently not on the injury report.
Levi Wallace 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|48 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 4 INT, 13 Pass Def.
Other Steelers Players
Levi Wallace 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 2
|Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 4
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|1
|2
|Week 7
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|1
|3
|Week 11
|Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|1
|2
|Week 12
|@Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|2
|Week 13
|@Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 17
|@Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|1
