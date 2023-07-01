The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Logan Thomas and the Washington Commanders opening the year with a bout versus the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Logan Thomas Injury Status

Thomas is currently not listed as injured.

Logan Thomas 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 61 TAR, 39 REC, 323 YDS, 1 TD

Logan Thomas Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 38.30 287 40 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 50.34 265 35 2023 ADP - 277 36

Other Commanders Players

Logan Thomas 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 6 3 45 0 Week 2 @Lions 5 3 37 1 Week 3 Eagles 3 2 5 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 6 5 19 0 Week 9 Vikings 3 0 0 0 Week 10 @Eagles 4 2 12 0 Week 11 @Texans 6 5 65 0 Week 12 Falcons 3 1 7 0 Week 13 @Giants 4 3 20 0 Week 15 Giants 3 1 6 0 Week 16 @49ers 8 6 35 0 Week 17 Browns 7 6 56 0 Week 18 Cowboys 3 2 16 0

