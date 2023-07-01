The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Mark Robinson and the Pittsburgh Steelers opening the year with a game versus the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Mark Robinson Injury Status

Robinson is currently not listed as injured.

Mark Robinson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 8 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Steelers Players

Mark Robinson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 17 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 18 Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

