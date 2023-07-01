The 2023 season kicks off for Markus Golden when the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Markus Golden Injury Status

Golden is currently not listed as injured.

Is Golden your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Markus Golden 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 48 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 2.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Golden and the Pittsburgh Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Steelers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Markus Golden 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 Rams 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Panthers 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 1.0 2.0 8 0 0 Week 7 Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Vikings 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 0.5 1.0 6 0 0 Week 10 @Rams 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 11 49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Patriots 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 15 @Broncos 1.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 16 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 17 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.