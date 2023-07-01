Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17 of the 2023 campaign. If you're trying to find Rudolph's stats, here's everything you need to know.

Watch the Steelers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Mason Rudolph Injury Status

Rudolph is currently not on the injured list.

Is Rudolph your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Mason Rudolph 2023 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 19-for-30 (63.3%), 293 YDS (9.8 YPA), 2 TD, 0 INT 2 CAR, 4 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Insights

Rudolph has produced 20.1 fantasy points in 2023 (10.1 per game), which ranks him 51st at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 299 player in fantasy football.

Through two games this season, Rudolph has completed 19-of-30 throws for 293 yards, with two passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 20.1 fantasy points.

In Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Rudolph produced 20.0 fantasy points, piling up 290 passing yards with two touchdowns and zero picks.

Other Steelers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mason Rudolph 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 15 @Colts 2 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Bengals 17 27 290 2 0 2 4 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.