The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Miles Boykin and the Pittsburgh Steelers opening the year with a contest versus the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Miles Boykin Injury Status

Boykin is currently listed as active.

Miles Boykin 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 3 TAR, 2 REC, 11 YDS, 0 TD

Miles Boykin Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 1.10 540 205 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 3.86 527 187 2023 ADP - 631 209

Other Steelers Players

Miles Boykin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 1 1 11 0 Week 15 @Panthers 1 1 0 0

