The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Montravius Adams and the Pittsburgh Steelers opening the year with a matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Montravius Adams Injury Status

Adams is currently not on the injured list.

Is Adams your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Montravius Adams 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 26 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Adams and the Pittsburgh Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Steelers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Montravius Adams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Browns 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 4 Jets 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 10 Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 11 Bengals 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Colts 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 13 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 14 Ravens 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 16 Raiders 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 17 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.