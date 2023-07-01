Morocco Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
Morocco has the worst odds to top Group H at the 2023 Women's World Cup, at +15000. Its first game is on July 24 against Germany.
Morocco: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+25000
|23
|4
|Odds to Win Group H
|+15000
|28
|4
Morocco: Last World Cup Performance
Morocco was not one of the 24 squads at the previous World Cup in 2019.
Morocco: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Germany
|July 24
|4:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|South Korea
|July 30
|12:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|Colombia
|August 3
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Morocco Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Hanane Ait El Haj
|28
|-
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Siham Boukhami
|31
|4
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Rkia Mazrouai
|21
|14
|Sporting du Pays de Charleroi ()
|Yasmin Katie Mrabet Slack
|23
|-
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Nesryne El Chad
|20
|5
|Lille (France)
|Nouhaila Benzina
|25
|-
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Sabah Seghir
|22
|13
|SSC Napoli (Italy)
|Ghizlane Chhiri
|28
|15
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Zineb Redouani
|23
|2
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Ines Arouaissa
|22
|-
|Cannes ()
|Khadija Er-Rmichi
|33
|-
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Assia Zouhair
|32
|-
|SCC Mohammedia (Morocco)
|Fatima Zohra Gharbi
|22
|-
|CE Europa (Spain)
|Samya Hassani
|2022
|-
|SC Telstar ()
|Ibtissam Jraidi
|30
|-
|Al Ahli ()
|Rosella Ayane
|27
|23
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Fatima Tagnaout
|24
|11
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Anissa Lahmari
|26
|-
|EA Guingamp (France)
|Sakina Ouzraoui Diki
|21
|-
|Club Brugge KV ()
|Imane Saoud
|21
|20
|Servette Geneva (Switzerland)
|Kenza Chapelle
|20
|-
|FC Nantes (France)
|Sarah Kassi
|19
|-
|FC Fleury (France)
|Ghizlane Chebbak
|32
|7
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Najat Badri
|35
|-
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Elodie Nakkach
|28
|6
|Servette Geneva (Switzerland)
|Salma Amani
|33
|8
|Metz (France)
|Anissa Belkasmi
|21
|25
|US Orleans (France)
|Sofia Bouftini
|21
|24
|RS Berkane (Morocco)
