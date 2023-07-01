In Week 16 of the 2023 season, Myles Jack and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. Peruse Jack's stats in the column below.

Myles Jack Injury Status

Jack is currently not on the injured list.

Myles Jack 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 104 Tackles (3 for loss), 0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Other Steelers Players

Myles Jack 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bengals 0 1 10 0 1 Week 2 Patriots 0 1 13 0 0 Week 3 @Browns 0 0 12 0 0 Week 4 Jets 0 0 9 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 0 0 6 0 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 0 0 8 0 1 Week 7 @Dolphins 0 0 10 0 0 Week 8 @Eagles 0 0 4 0 0 Week 11 Bengals 0 0 9 0 1 Week 12 @Colts 0 0 7 0 0 Week 13 @Falcons 0 0 5 0 0 Week 14 Ravens 0 1 7 0 0 Week 18 Browns 0 0 4 0 0

