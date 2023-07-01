Najee Harris' 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Pittsburgh Steelers against the San Francisco 49ers. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Najee Harris Injury Status

Harris is currently not on the injured list.

Is Harris your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Najee Harris NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Najee Harris 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 272 CAR, 1,034 YDS (3.8 YPC), 7 TD 53 TAR, 41 REC, 229 YDS, 3 TD

Rep Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Najee Harris Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 182.46 39 12 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 172.06 53 14 2023 ADP - 26 11

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Najee Harris 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bengals 10 23 0 2 3 1 Week 2 Patriots 15 49 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 15 56 1 3 5 0 Week 4 Jets 18 74 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 11 20 0 3 16 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 14 42 0 2 7 1 Week 7 @Dolphins 17 65 0 3 15 0 Week 8 @Eagles 8 32 0 6 26 0 Week 10 Saints 20 99 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Bengals 20 90 2 4 26 0 Week 12 @Colts 10 35 1 1 4 0 Week 13 @Falcons 17 86 0 1 6 0 Week 14 Ravens 12 33 1 2 17 0 Week 15 @Panthers 24 86 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Raiders 16 53 0 6 42 0 Week 17 @Ravens 22 111 0 2 12 1 Week 18 Browns 23 80 1 1 10 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.