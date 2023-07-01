Pat Freiermuth is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Pittsburgh Steelers kick off their season in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Pat Freiermuth Injury Status

Freiermuth is currently not on the injured list.

Pat Freiermuth 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 98 TAR, 63 REC, 732 YDS, 2 TD

Pat Freiermuth Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 85.20 165 12 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 95.48 162 8 2023 ADP - 90 9

Pat Freiermuth 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bengals 10 5 75 0 Week 2 Patriots 7 4 22 1 Week 3 @Browns 4 2 41 0 Week 4 Jets 9 7 85 0 Week 5 @Bills 2 2 12 0 Week 7 @Dolphins 9 8 75 0 Week 8 @Eagles 7 4 57 0 Week 10 Saints 7 4 36 0 Week 11 Bengals 12 8 79 0 Week 12 @Colts 4 3 39 0 Week 13 @Falcons 5 3 76 0 Week 14 Ravens 6 3 33 1 Week 16 Raiders 8 7 66 0 Week 17 @Ravens 6 3 36 0 Week 18 Browns 2 0 0 0

