Pierre Strong Jr. is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Cleveland Browns square off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Pierre Strong Jr. Injury Status

Strong is currently not on the injury report.

Pierre Strong Jr. 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 10 CAR, 100 YDS (10.0 YPC), 1 TD 7 TAR, 7 REC, 42 YDS, 0 TD

Pierre Strong Jr. Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 20.20 355 82 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 33.30 316 88 2023 ADP - 273 74

Other Browns Players

Pierre Strong Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 6 @Browns 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 5 70 1 2 20 0 Week 15 @Raiders 4 25 0 3 12 0 Week 16 Bengals 0 0 0 2 10 0

