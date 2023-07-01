Saturday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-42) taking on the Milwaukee Brewers (43-39) at 4:05 PM ET (on July 1). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-3 win for the Pirates, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Corbin Burnes (5-5) for the Brewers and Johan Oviedo (3-8) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

The Pirates have been victorious in 27, or 43.5%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Pittsburgh has won 14 of 32 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (342 total), Pittsburgh is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Pirates have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.25) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule