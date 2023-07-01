Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field on Saturday at PNC Park against Corbin Burnes, who is starting for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The favored Brewers have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +120. The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -145 +120 8 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their foes are 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 27, or 43.5%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh is 14-18 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 40 of its 81 chances.

The Pirates have posted a record of 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-19 17-23 16-21 23-21 26-31 13-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.