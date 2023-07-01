How to Watch the Pirates vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 1
Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers will hit the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and starting pitcher Johan Oviedo on Saturday at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 75 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with a .392 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates rank 20th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with 342 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.25) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.382 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will send Oviedo (3-8) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in seven innings against the Miami Marlins.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Oviedo has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/25/2023
|Marlins
|L 2-0
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Eury Pérez
|6/27/2023
|Padres
|W 9-4
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Reiss Knehr
|6/28/2023
|Padres
|W 7-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Blake Snell
|6/29/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Joe Musgrove
|6/30/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-7
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Freddy Peralta
|7/1/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Corbin Burnes
|7/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Colin Rea
|7/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Clayton Kershaw
|7/4/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/5/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Bobby Miller
|7/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Julio Urías
