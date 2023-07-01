Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers will hit the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and starting pitcher Johan Oviedo on Saturday at PNC Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 75 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with a .392 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 20th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with 342 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.25) in the majors this season.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.382 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Oviedo (3-8) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in seven innings against the Miami Marlins.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Oviedo has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Away Johan Oviedo Eury Pérez 6/27/2023 Padres W 9-4 Home Rich Hill Reiss Knehr 6/28/2023 Padres W 7-1 Home Mitch Keller Blake Snell 6/29/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Luis Ortiz Joe Musgrove 6/30/2023 Brewers W 8-7 Home Osvaldo Bido Freddy Peralta 7/1/2023 Brewers - Home Johan Oviedo Corbin Burnes 7/2/2023 Brewers - Home Rich Hill Colin Rea 7/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Mitch Keller Clayton Kershaw 7/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Luis Ortiz Emmet Sheehan 7/5/2023 Dodgers - Away Osvaldo Bido Bobby Miller 7/6/2023 Dodgers - Away Johan Oviedo Julio Urías

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.