On Saturday, July 1, Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (43-39) visit Carlos Santana's Pittsburgh Pirates (39-42) at PNC Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Brewers (-140). The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Pirates vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (5-5, 4.10 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (3-8, 4.06 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Pirates and Brewers matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Pirates (+115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $21.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Carlos Santana hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 22, or 55%, of those games.

The Brewers have a record of 12-11 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (52.2% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 58.3% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Brewers were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 27, or 43.5%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 18 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-5.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Austin Hedges 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+333) Tucupita Marcano 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 5th Win NL Central +1800 - 5th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.