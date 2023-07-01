You can see player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana and others on the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates prior to their matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Santana Stats

Santana has 20 doubles, nine home runs, 33 walks and 43 RBI (67 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .247/.326/.421 slash line on the year.

Santana hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .455 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 30 3-for-5 2 1 2 8 0 vs. Padres Jun. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jun. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres Jun. 27 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Marlins Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 47 walks and 28 RBI (70 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He's slashed .287/.399/.455 on the year.

McCutchen enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .421 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 30 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 vs. Padres Jun. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 27 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Marlins Jun. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (5-5) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Burnes has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 28-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.10), 33rd in WHIP (1.187), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Jun. 25 5.2 8 4 4 3 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 5.0 8 7 7 3 2 at Twins Jun. 13 6.0 7 3 3 8 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 8.0 2 0 0 9 0 at Reds Jun. 2 6.0 2 3 3 7 4

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 80 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 41 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashed .272/.367/.429 on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 30 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 1 at Mets Jun. 27 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 28 walks and 26 RBI (56 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .243/.336/.409 on the year.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 30 0-for-4 2 0 1 0 0 at Mets Jun. 29 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

