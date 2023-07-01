Entering play in round three at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Taylor Pendrith leads with a score of -13. Watch as the action continues from Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.

Start Time: 6:50 AM ET

6:50 AM ET Venue: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par/Distance: Par 72/7,370 yards

Par 72/7,370 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

Rocket Mortgage Classic Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Taylor Pendrith 1st -13 67-64 Taylor Moore 1st -13 64-67 Ludvig Aberg 3rd -12 65-67 Rickie Fowler 3rd -12 67-65 Justin Lower 5th -11 68-65

Rocket Mortgage Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 1:50 PM ET Ludvig Aberg (-12/3rd), Rickie Fowler (-12/3rd) 2:00 PM ET Taylor Moore (-13/1st), Taylor Pendrith (-13/1st) 1:30 PM ET Collin Morikawa (-11/5th), Aaron Rai (-11/5th) 1:10 PM ET Cameron Davis (-10/9th), Sepp Straka (-10/9th) 1:40 PM ET Justin Lower (-11/5th), Adam Schenk (-11/5th) 1:00 PM ET Peter Kuest (-10/9th), Adam Hadwin (-10/9th) 12:35 PM ET Nicolai Hojgaard (-9/15th), Callum Tarren (-9/15th) 1:20 PM ET Dylan Wu (-10/9th), Andrew Landry (-10/9th) 12:50 PM ET Peter Malnati (-9/15th), Chris Kirk (-9/15th) 11:55 AM ET Keegan Bradley (-8/19th), Sam Ryder (-8/19th)

