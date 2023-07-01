In the AFC round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday, Sam Kamara and the Cleveland Browns will take on the Houston Texans at 4:30 PM ET. Peruse Kamara's stats in the column below.

Watch the Browns in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Sam Kamara Injury Status

Kamara is currently listed as active.

Is Kamara your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Sam Kamara 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats
7 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Kamara and the Cleveland Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Browns Players

Anthony Walker: Stats & Injury News
Za'Darius Smith: Stats & Injury News
Joe Flacco: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Myles Garrett: Stats & Injury News
Denzel Ward: Stats & Injury News
Nick Chubb: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
David Njoku: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Rodney McLeod: Stats & Injury News
Duron Harmon: Stats & Injury News
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Stats & Injury News
Kareem Hunt: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Deshaun Watson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jordan Akins: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Phillip Walker: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Amari Cooper: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Sione Takitaki: Stats & Injury News
Juan Thornhill: Stats & Injury News
Jerome Ford: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Grant Delpit: Stats & Injury News
Jacob Phillips: Stats & Injury News
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Stats & Injury News

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sam Kamara 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 18 @Bengals 0.0 1.0 7 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.