Shaka Toney is currently suspended. The Washington Commanders will play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET in Week 1.

Shaka Toney Injury Status

Toney is currently listed as active.

Is Toney your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Shaka Toney 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 4 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Toney and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Commanders Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Shaka Toney 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 Eagles 0.0 1.0 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.