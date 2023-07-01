Might the Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby be awarded the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL top goalscorer)? We've got stats and info to assist you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +3000.

Sidney Crosby's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +3000 (10th in NHL)
  • MVP Odds: +8000 (14th in NHL)

Sidney Crosby 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 30
Time on Ice 19:48 594:26
Goals 0.6 18 (5th)
Assists 0.5 15
Points 1.1 33
Hits 0.9 28
Takeaways 0.9 28
Giveaways 0.9 26
Penalty Minutes 0.6 18

Sidney Crosby's Next Game

