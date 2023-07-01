T.J. Watt is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Pittsburgh Steelers match up with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

T.J. Watt Injury Status

Watt is currently listed as active.

T.J. Watt 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 39 Tackles (8 for loss), 5.5 Sacks, 2 INT, 5 Pass Def.

T.J. Watt 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bengals 1 3 6 1 2 Week 10 Saints 0 0 4 0 0 Week 11 Bengals 0.5 0 6 1 2 Week 12 @Colts 0 0 3 0 0 Week 13 @Falcons 0 0 3 0 0 Week 14 Ravens 1 1 5 0 0 Week 15 @Panthers 1.5 1 2 0 0 Week 16 Raiders 0 1 3 0 1 Week 17 @Ravens 1 2 4 0 0 Week 18 Browns 0.5 0 3 0 0

