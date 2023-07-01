Trenton Thompson and the Pittsburgh Steelers will square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12 of the 2023 campaign. Here's everything you need to know, if you're looking for Thompson's stats.

Watch the Steelers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Trenton Thompson Injury Status

Thompson is currently not on the injury report.

Is Thompson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Trenton Thompson 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 6 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Rep Thompson and the Pittsburgh Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Steelers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Trenton Thompson 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 11 @Browns 0.0 0.0 6 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.