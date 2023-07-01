Tristan Jarry 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Looking at odds to win the Vezina Trophy (presented to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Pittsburgh Penguins' Tristan Jarry is currently +5000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.
Tristan Jarry's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +5000 (13th in NHL)
Tristan Jarry 2023-24 Insights
|Games Played
|--
|22
|Goaltending Record
|--
|9-11-2
|Shots Against
|20.33
|610
|Goals Against
|2.61
|53
|Saves
|18.53
|556
|Save %
|--
|0.911
Tristan Jarry's Next Game
- Matchup: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+
