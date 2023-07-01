Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Tucupita Marcano -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tucupita Marcano? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is batting .239 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.
- In 31 of 54 games this year (57.4%) Marcano has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (11.1%).
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (5.6%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this year (18.5%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.236
|AVG
|.243
|.269
|OBP
|.316
|.371
|SLG
|.400
|8
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|12/3
|K/BB
|13/6
|3
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Burnes (5-5) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 94 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 28-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.187 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.