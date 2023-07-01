In the AFC round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday, Vincent Gray and the Cleveland Browns will play the Houston Texans at 4:30 PM ET. All of Gray's numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Vincent Gray Injury Status

Gray is currently not on the injured list.

Vincent Gray 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 4 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Other Browns Players

Vincent Gray 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 18 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 4 0 2

