The West Virginia Mountaineers' over/under for wins in the 2023 season, 4.5, is last in the Big 12.

West Virginia Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 4.5 -140 +120 58.3%

Mountaineers' 2022 Performance

West Virginia put up 398.2 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 57th in FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 98th, surrendering 412.3 yards per contest.

With 262.7 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked 21st-worst in FBS, West Virginia was forced to lean on its 70th-ranked passing offense (226.7 passing yards per contest) to keep it competitive.

At home last season, WVU was 3-3. Away, the Mountaineers won just twice.

As favorites the Mountaineers had just two victories (2-1). As underdogs they went 3-6.

West Virginia's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats JT Daniels QB 2,097 YDS (61.5%) / 13 TD / 9 INT

-51 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -4.3 RUSH YPG Sam James WR 46 REC / 745 YDS / 6 TD / 62.1 YPG Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR 62 REC / 675 YDS / 7 TD / 56.3 YPG CJ Donaldson TE 10 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TD / 1.8 YPG Lee Kpogba LB 70 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK Dante Stills DL 23 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK Aubrey Burks DB 51 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Jasir Cox LB 45 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK

Mountaineers' Strength of Schedule

The Mountaineers will have the toughest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (88).

West Virginia is playing the 101st-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last year).

In 2023, West Virginia's schedule will feature 11 games against teams which ended the season with winning records a year ago, including four games against teams that had nine or more wins and zero games against squads with less than four wins in 2022.

West Virginia 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Penn State September 2 - - 2 Duquesne September 9 - - 3 Pittsburgh September 16 - - 4 Texas Tech September 23 - - 5 @ TCU September 30 - - 7 @ Houston October 12 - - 8 Oklahoma State October 21 - - 9 @ UCF October 28 - - 10 BYU November 4 - - 11 @ Oklahoma November 11 - - 12 Cincinnati November 18 - - 13 @ Baylor November 25 - -

