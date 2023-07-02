Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen and his .489 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (94 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers and Colin Rea on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.395) this season, fueled by 70 hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.
- In 46 of 71 games this season (64.8%) McCutchen has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (25.4%).
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (14.1%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (26.8%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (9.9%).
- In 42.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.306
|AVG
|.260
|.419
|OBP
|.373
|.438
|SLG
|.457
|8
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|13
|27/24
|K/BB
|32/23
|5
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (107 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea (4-4 with a 4.57 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.57, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
