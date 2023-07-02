Austin Hedges -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is hitting .168 with five doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Hedges has gotten a hit in 20 of 49 games this year (40.8%), with at least two hits on three occasions (6.1%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 49 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year (18.4%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 49 games (18.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 25 .188 AVG .147 .222 OBP .224 .232 SLG .221 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 9 17/2 K/BB 15/7 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings