Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Austin Hedges -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is hitting .168 with five doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- Hedges has gotten a hit in 20 of 49 games this year (40.8%), with at least two hits on three occasions (6.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 49 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year (18.4%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 49 games (18.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|.188
|AVG
|.147
|.222
|OBP
|.224
|.232
|SLG
|.221
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|9
|17/2
|K/BB
|15/7
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea (4-4 with a 4.57 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.57, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .233 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.