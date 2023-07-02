Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, Carlos Santana (.650 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .245 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks.
- In 59.5% of his games this season (44 of 74), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (24.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has had an RBI in 29 games this season (39.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (35.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.238
|AVG
|.252
|.314
|OBP
|.331
|.406
|SLG
|.427
|14
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|26
|29/16
|K/BB
|26/17
|4
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (107 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.57 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.57, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
