The Washington Commanders have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington compiled an 8-8-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Commanders games.

Washington sported the 20th-ranked offense last season (330.3 yards per game), and it was even better on defense, ranking third-best with just 304.6 yards allowed per game.

The Commanders collected four wins at home last year and four away.

Washington had a 4-4-1 record as the favored team, and posted a 4-4 record as underdogs.

The Commanders won just twice in the NFC East (2-3-1) and went 5-6-1 in the NFC overall.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett passed for 2,608 yards (163.0 per game), completing 64.0% of his throws, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 16 games for the Browns last year.

Brissett also ran for 243 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin scored five TDs, hauling in 77 balls for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game).

Antonio Gibson ran for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Curtis Samuel scored four TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 656 yards (38.6 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Cody Barton compiled 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Seahawks last year.

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +5000 3 September 24 Bills - +800 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +6600 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +6600 7 October 22 @ Giants - +6600 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3000 11 November 19 Giants - +6600 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1600 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 @ Rams - +5000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1800 17 December 31 49ers - +900 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1600

Odds are current as of July 2 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.