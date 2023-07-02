Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jack Suwinski, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Brewers.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (50) this season while batting .228 with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 127th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
- In 47.9% of his 71 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has an RBI in 26 of 71 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (38.0%), including seven multi-run games (9.9%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|32
|.225
|AVG
|.232
|.354
|OBP
|.347
|.450
|SLG
|.556
|13
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|10
|22
|RBI
|20
|44/24
|K/BB
|40/17
|5
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 107 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Rea (4-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.57, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
