Jack Suwinski, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Brewers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (50) this season while batting .228 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 127th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

In 47.9% of his 71 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has an RBI in 26 of 71 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (38.0%), including seven multi-run games (9.9%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 32 .225 AVG .232 .354 OBP .347 .450 SLG .556 13 XBH 12 7 HR 10 22 RBI 20 44/24 K/BB 40/17 5 SB 2

