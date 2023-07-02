Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Ji-Hwan Bae -- .040 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .238 with nine doubles, two home runs and 18 walks.
- Bae has had a hit in 36 of 70 games this season (51.4%), including multiple hits 12 times (17.1%).
- In 70 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- Bae has an RBI in 12 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this year (38.6%), including eight games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|37
|.245
|AVG
|.233
|.303
|OBP
|.299
|.327
|SLG
|.293
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|7
|27/9
|K/BB
|31/9
|11
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 107 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Rea (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the New York Mets, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
