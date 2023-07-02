Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at PNC Park.

The Brewers are -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Pirates (-110). The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

The Pirates and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Pirates' last 10 games. Pittsburgh and its opponent have gone above the over/under for three games in a row, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that stretch being 8.3.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won 11 of the 18 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (61.1%).

Pittsburgh has gone 12-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (63.2% winning percentage).

The Pirates have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Pittsburgh has played in 82 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-38-3).

The Pirates have a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 63.6% of the time).

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-20 17-23 16-22 23-21 26-32 13-11

