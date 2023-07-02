Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Brewers on July 2, 2023
Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Sunday, starting at 1:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Santana Stats
- Santana has recorded 67 hits with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .245/.323/.416 on the season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 30
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 47 walks and 28 RBI (70 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .282/.395/.448 so far this season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 30
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 27
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Colin Rea Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -175)
Rea Stats
- Colin Rea (4-4) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 14th start of the season.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Rea has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Rea Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|Jun. 26
|6.1
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 20
|5.1
|7
|5
|4
|2
|1
|at Twins
|Jun. 14
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 8
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 3
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|3
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 81 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 43 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He's slashed .273/.370/.438 on the year.
- Yelich will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|3
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 30
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 28
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 27
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
William Contreras Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Contreras Stats
- William Contreras has 56 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 28 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .243/.336/.409 on the season.
Contreras Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 29
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
