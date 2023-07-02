The Pittsburgh Pirates (39-43) host the Milwaukee Brewers (44-39) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Pirates will give the nod to Rich Hill (7-7, 4.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Colin Rea (4-4, 4.57 ERA).

Pirates vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hill - PIT (7-7, 4.55 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (4-4, 4.57 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill (7-7) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in six innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 4.55, a 2.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.404.

He has earned a quality start six times in 16 starts this season.

Hill will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has made 16 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Rich Hill vs. Brewers

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB with 342 runs scored this season. They have a .228 batting average this campaign with 89 home runs (19th in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Brewers one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-17 with a double and three RBI in five innings.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.57 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

During 14 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 4.57 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.

Rea is looking to collect his third quality start of the year in this matchup.

Rea is seeking his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 innings per start.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

