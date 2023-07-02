On Sunday, Tucupita Marcano (.321 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is batting .239 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks.

Marcano has picked up a hit in 32 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In 5.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Marcano has driven home a run in 11 games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (23.6%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .237 AVG .243 .268 OBP .316 .387 SLG .400 9 XBH 8 2 HR 1 10 RBI 6 15/3 K/BB 13/6 3 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings