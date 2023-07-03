Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Monday, Andrew McCutchen (.525 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .390 this season while batting .278 with 47 walks and 38 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 72 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (13.9%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 26.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (41.7%), including eight multi-run games (11.1%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.296
|AVG
|.260
|.408
|OBP
|.373
|.424
|SLG
|.457
|8
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|13
|28/24
|K/BB
|32/23
|5
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 2.55 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.55), eighth in WHIP (1.049), and 17th in K/9 (9.9).
