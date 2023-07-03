On Monday, Austin Hedges (.136 batting average in his past 10 games, with a walk) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Brewers.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges is batting .173 with five doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • Hedges has picked up a hit in 42.0% of his 50 games this year, with at least two hits in 6.0% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 50 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this season (18.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine games this year (18.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 25
.197 AVG .147
.230 OBP .224
.239 SLG .221
3 XBH 3
0 HR 1
3 RBI 9
18/2 K/BB 15/7
0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 2.55 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 2.55 ERA ranks sixth, 1.049 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th.
