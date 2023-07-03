Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (hitting .257 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|How to Watch Pirates vs Dodgers
|Pirates vs Dodgers Prediction
|Pirates vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Dodgers Odds
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.466) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 47th in slugging.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 73.9% of his 69 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.7% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 69), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has an RBI in 23 of 69 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 69 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.234
|AVG
|.312
|.336
|OBP
|.355
|.371
|SLG
|.551
|12
|XBH
|19
|2
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|23
|22/18
|K/BB
|34/10
|2
|SB
|6
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 2.55 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.55), eighth in WHIP (1.049), and 17th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.