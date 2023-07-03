The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .245 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks.

Santana has gotten a hit in 45 of 75 games this season (60.0%), including 18 multi-hit games (24.0%).

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (12.0%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has driven home a run in 29 games this year (38.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.3%.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .238 AVG .252 .313 OBP .331 .401 SLG .427 14 XBH 15 5 HR 4 17 RBI 26 29/16 K/BB 26/17 4 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings