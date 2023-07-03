Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Monday, Jack Suwinski (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (51) this season while batting .231 with 26 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- Suwinski enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .429 with one homer.
- In 48.6% of his 72 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 18.1% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- Suwinski has had an RBI in 26 games this season (36.1%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (37.5%), including seven multi-run games (9.7%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.230
|AVG
|.232
|.360
|OBP
|.347
|.459
|SLG
|.556
|14
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|10
|22
|RBI
|20
|44/25
|K/BB
|40/17
|5
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (10-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.55 ERA in 95 1/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.55), eighth in WHIP (1.049), and 17th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
