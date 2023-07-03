On Monday, Jack Suwinski (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (51) this season while batting .231 with 26 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
  • Suwinski enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .429 with one homer.
  • In 48.6% of his 72 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 18.1% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Suwinski has had an RBI in 26 games this season (36.1%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 27 games this year (37.5%), including seven multi-run games (9.7%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 32
.230 AVG .232
.360 OBP .347
.459 SLG .556
14 XBH 12
7 HR 10
22 RBI 20
44/25 K/BB 40/17
5 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw (10-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.55 ERA in 95 1/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.55), eighth in WHIP (1.049), and 17th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
