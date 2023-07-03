Monday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-37) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-44) squaring off at Dodger Stadium (on July 3) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Clayton Kershaw (10-4, 2.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller (9-3, 3.34 ERA).

Pirates vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (42.9%) in those games.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win five times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (353 total, 4.3 per game).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.33 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule