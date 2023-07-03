Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers head into the first of a four-game series against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Dodgers (-175). The game's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -175 +145 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The previous 10 Pirates games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers. Pittsburgh and its opponent have topped the over/under for four consecutive games, with the average total set by oddsmakers being 8.4.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 27 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has won five of its nine games, or 55.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 42 of 83 chances this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 7-4-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-21 17-23 16-23 23-21 26-33 13-11

