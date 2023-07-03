Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium in the first of a four-game series, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 77 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Pittsburgh is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored 353 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Pirates rank 12th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.33 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.386 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Mitch Keller (9-3) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Keller has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Padres W 7-1 Home Mitch Keller Blake Snell 6/29/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Luis Ortiz Joe Musgrove 6/30/2023 Brewers W 8-7 Home Osvaldo Bido Freddy Peralta 7/1/2023 Brewers L 11-8 Home Johan Oviedo Corbin Burnes 7/2/2023 Brewers L 6-3 Home Rich Hill Colin Rea 7/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Mitch Keller Clayton Kershaw 7/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Luis Ortiz Emmet Sheehan 7/5/2023 Dodgers - Away Osvaldo Bido Bobby Miller 7/6/2023 Dodgers - Away Johan Oviedo Julio Urías 7/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Rich Hill Ryne Nelson 7/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mitch Keller Zac Gallen

