How to Watch the Pirates vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 3
Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium in the first of a four-game series, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit just 77 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Pittsburgh is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh has scored 353 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Pirates rank 12th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.33 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.386 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates' Mitch Keller (9-3) will make his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Keller has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/28/2023
|Padres
|W 7-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Blake Snell
|6/29/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Joe Musgrove
|6/30/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-7
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Freddy Peralta
|7/1/2023
|Brewers
|L 11-8
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Corbin Burnes
|7/2/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-3
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Colin Rea
|7/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Clayton Kershaw
|7/4/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/5/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Bobby Miller
|7/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Julio Urías
|7/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Ryne Nelson
|7/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Zac Gallen
