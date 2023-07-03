Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Dodgers on July 3, 2023
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Mookie Betts, Bryan Reynolds and others in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at Dodger Stadium on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 72 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .275/.346/.466 on the year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 19
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 68 hits with 20 doubles, nine home runs, 33 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .245/.322/.414 so far this season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 30
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 20 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 49 walks and 56 RBI (84 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.
- He has a .271/.372/.555 slash line on the season.
- Betts hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .643 with five doubles, three home runs, eight walks and nine RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 30
|4-for-4
|3
|2
|4
|11
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 29
|2-for-2
|3
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 105 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 40 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .318/.399/.536 on the year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Rockies
|Jun. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
