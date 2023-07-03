Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Monday, Rodolfo Castro (.071 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rodolfo Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|How to Watch Pirates vs Dodgers
|Pirates vs Dodgers Prediction
|Pirates vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Dodgers Odds
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro has seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks while batting .234.
- In 30 of 66 games this season (45.5%) Castro has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (19.7%).
- He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 66), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18.2% of his games this season, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.250
|AVG
|.220
|.350
|OBP
|.291
|.386
|SLG
|.350
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|11
|27/12
|K/BB
|28/7
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (10-4 with a 2.55 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 2.55 ERA ranks sixth, 1.049 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.