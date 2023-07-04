Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Andrew McCutchen (hitting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 70 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .390.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
- In 46 of 72 games this year (63.9%) McCutchen has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- In 13.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has had an RBI in 19 games this year (26.4%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 30 of 72 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.296
|AVG
|.260
|.408
|OBP
|.373
|.424
|SLG
|.457
|8
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|13
|28/24
|K/BB
|32/23
|5
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Dodgers are sending Sheehan (2-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.65 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed a 2.65 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .172 to his opponents.
