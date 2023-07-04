Austin Hedges -- batting .190 with a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the hill, on July 4 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges is hitting .177 with five doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • Hedges has had a hit in 22 of 51 games this year (43.1%), including multiple hits three times (5.9%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 51 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In 10 games this year (19.6%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 51 games (17.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 26
.197 AVG .157
.230 OBP .228
.239 SLG .229
3 XBH 3
0 HR 1
3 RBI 10
18/2 K/BB 15/7
0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Sheehan (2-0 with a 2.65 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season.
  • His last time out was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In three games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.65, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .172 against him.
