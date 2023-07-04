Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Austin Hedges -- batting .190 with a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the hill, on July 4 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Dodgers.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Dodgers Player Props
|Pirates vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Pirates vs Dodgers
|Pirates vs Dodgers Odds
|Pirates vs Dodgers Prediction
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is hitting .177 with five doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- Hedges has had a hit in 22 of 51 games this year (43.1%), including multiple hits three times (5.9%).
- He has gone deep in one of 51 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this year (19.6%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 51 games (17.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.197
|AVG
|.157
|.230
|OBP
|.228
|.239
|SLG
|.229
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|10
|18/2
|K/BB
|15/7
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Sheehan (2-0 with a 2.65 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.65, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .172 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.